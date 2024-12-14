Left Menu

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

President-elect Donald Trump aims to eliminate daylight saving time in the U.S., criticizing it as inconvenient and costly. With Senator Marco Rubio's support, the Republican Party plans legislative action. Rubio advocates for the Sunshine Protection Act, aiming to end the biannual clock change if passed by Congress.

  • United States

In a recent announcement, President-elect Donald Trump stated his intention to eliminate daylight saving time in the United States, condemning it as both inconvenient and financially burdensome for the nation.

Daylight saving time currently takes effect from the second Sunday in March until the first Sunday in November, involving a biannual adjustment at 2:00 am local time. Trump, speaking via his social media platform Truth Social, emphasized that while a fervent constituency supports it, such measures are not advantageous for the country.

Trump, backed by Senator Marco Rubio, who is a vocal opponent of the practice and author of the Sunshine Protection Act, plans to address this issue through legislative means as the Republican Party assumes control of Congress. If enacted, the proposed act would discontinue clock changes for states participating in daylight saving time.

