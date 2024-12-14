TikTok's Legal Battle: US Appeals Court Ruling & Future Implications

In a significant development, a U.S. appeals court on Friday denied TikTok's emergency request to halt a law compelling its Chinese parent, ByteDance, to divest from the popular app by January 19 to prevent a nationwide ban.

The companies warned that, without intervention, TikTok could shut down for its 170 million U.S. users. The legal push continues as TikTok seeks Supreme Court aid following Friday's setback in the District of Columbia.

The U.S. government cites national security risks due to Chinese control, while TikTok counters, asserting U.S.-based data storage. The pending decision now awaits response from both current and incoming presidential administrations.

