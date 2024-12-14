TikTok's Legal Battle: US Appeals Court Ruling & Future Implications
A U.S. court rejected TikTok's bid to block a law mandating divestment by ByteDance, its parent company, by January 19. TikTok now seeks Supreme Court intervention to avoid a ban affecting millions of U.S. users. The decision highlights U.S. national security concerns related to foreign-owned apps.
In a significant development, a U.S. appeals court on Friday denied TikTok's emergency request to halt a law compelling its Chinese parent, ByteDance, to divest from the popular app by January 19 to prevent a nationwide ban.
The companies warned that, without intervention, TikTok could shut down for its 170 million U.S. users. The legal push continues as TikTok seeks Supreme Court aid following Friday's setback in the District of Columbia.
The U.S. government cites national security risks due to Chinese control, while TikTok counters, asserting U.S.-based data storage. The pending decision now awaits response from both current and incoming presidential administrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Pauses Legal Battle Against O Panneerselvam
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kuntal Ghosh in School Recruitment Scam
Supreme Court Stalls Jama Masjid Survey, Urges Peace in Sambhal
Supreme Court Halts Mughal-Era Mosque Survey Amidst Tensions
Supreme Court stays Madras HC order restoring disproportionate wealth case against former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam.