South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Showdown

President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing a second impeachment vote in South Korea following his controversial attempt to impose martial law. The political crisis has led to growing calls for his resignation and divided his party. Opposition parties are mobilizing support to achieve a two-thirds majority impeachment vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 08:38 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea is bracing for a second impeachment vote set for Saturday, following his contentious decision to briefly impose martial law. The move has sparked a constitutional crisis, fracturing his party and prompting calls for his resignation halfway through his term.

The opposition-controlled parliament plans to vote on impeachment at 4 p.m. local time, accompanied by mass protests. Despite initially boycotting a previous vote, key figures in Yoon's conservative People Power Party are now calling for his removal.

As Yoon faces criminal investigation and a potential loss of authority, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would act as president if impeachment succeeds, pending the Constitutional Court's final decision. The political impasse has unsettled markets, drawing protest and support from various community groups, including some K-pop celebrities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

