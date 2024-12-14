South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Showdown

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea is bracing for a second impeachment vote set for Saturday, following his contentious decision to briefly impose martial law. The move has sparked a constitutional crisis, fracturing his party and prompting calls for his resignation halfway through his term.

The opposition-controlled parliament plans to vote on impeachment at 4 p.m. local time, accompanied by mass protests. Despite initially boycotting a previous vote, key figures in Yoon's conservative People Power Party are now calling for his removal.

As Yoon faces criminal investigation and a potential loss of authority, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would act as president if impeachment succeeds, pending the Constitutional Court's final decision. The political impasse has unsettled markets, drawing protest and support from various community groups, including some K-pop celebrities.

