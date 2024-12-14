South Korea's Presidential Crossroads: Constitutional Court Holds Yoon's Fate
President Yoon Suk Yeol's future is uncertain following his impeachment due to a controversial martial law decree. The Constitutional Court has 180 days to decide whether to remove him or restore his powers. His presidential powers are currently suspended, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo serving as acting president.
South Korea finds itself at a political crossroads as the Constitutional Court prepares to determine the future of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached by parliament over a controversial martial law decree.
With his presidential powers suspended, Yoon remains in office under immunity, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo steps in as acting president. The high-stakes decision, which could culminate in Yoon's removal or reinstatement, must be made within 180 days, as constitutional guidelines dictate.
The court's decision-making process faces challenges, including three vacancies in the nine-member bench, necessitating a unanimous vote from the current justices to reach a verdict. As legislators work to fill these positions, South Korea braces for a potentially transformative political reconfiguration.
