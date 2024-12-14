South Korea's Presidential Crossroads: Constitutional Court Holds Yoon's Fate

South Korea finds itself at a political crossroads as the Constitutional Court prepares to determine the future of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached by parliament over a controversial martial law decree.

With his presidential powers suspended, Yoon remains in office under immunity, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo steps in as acting president. The high-stakes decision, which could culminate in Yoon's removal or reinstatement, must be made within 180 days, as constitutional guidelines dictate.

The court's decision-making process faces challenges, including three vacancies in the nine-member bench, necessitating a unanimous vote from the current justices to reach a verdict. As legislators work to fill these positions, South Korea braces for a potentially transformative political reconfiguration.

