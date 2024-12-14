South Korean Leadership Under Scrutiny: PM Han Duk-soo's Response

In light of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duk-soo has pledged to maintain the country's stability. On Saturday, Han acknowledged the weight of his new responsibility as acting president, following parliament's approval of the motion against Yoon.

The prime minister emphasized his dedication to running the government smoothly amidst the political turmoil. "My heart is very heavy," Han remarked, addressing reporters shortly after the impeachment decision was made by the South Korean parliament.

As Yoon's presidential powers are suspended during the impeachment process, all eyes are on Han Duk-soo, who now steps into the role of acting president. The situation has created a critical juncture for South Korean leadership, testing both governance and political resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)