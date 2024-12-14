South Korean Leadership Under Scrutiny: PM Han Duk-soo's Response
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duk-soo expressed his commitment to maintaining governmental stability following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. As Yoon's powers are suspended, Han will step in as acting president. He conveyed a heavy heart after the parliamentary approval of the impeachment motion.
- Country:
- South Korea
In light of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duk-soo has pledged to maintain the country's stability. On Saturday, Han acknowledged the weight of his new responsibility as acting president, following parliament's approval of the motion against Yoon.
The prime minister emphasized his dedication to running the government smoothly amidst the political turmoil. "My heart is very heavy," Han remarked, addressing reporters shortly after the impeachment decision was made by the South Korean parliament.
As Yoon's presidential powers are suspended during the impeachment process, all eyes are on Han Duk-soo, who now steps into the role of acting president. The situation has created a critical juncture for South Korean leadership, testing both governance and political resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliament Disruptions Over Adani Allegations
Parliament Stalemate: Adani and India's Unresolved Issues
Parliament Turmoil: Opposition Disrupts Winter Session Over Unresolved Issues
Parliament Stalemate: Unyielding Protests Over Adani and Regional Violence
Parliament Puzzles: Government’s Silent Stand on Adjournments