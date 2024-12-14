Left Menu

South Korean Leadership Under Scrutiny: PM Han Duk-soo's Response

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duk-soo expressed his commitment to maintaining governmental stability following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. As Yoon's powers are suspended, Han will step in as acting president. He conveyed a heavy heart after the parliamentary approval of the impeachment motion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:09 IST
South Korean Leadership Under Scrutiny: PM Han Duk-soo's Response
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In light of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duk-soo has pledged to maintain the country's stability. On Saturday, Han acknowledged the weight of his new responsibility as acting president, following parliament's approval of the motion against Yoon.

The prime minister emphasized his dedication to running the government smoothly amidst the political turmoil. "My heart is very heavy," Han remarked, addressing reporters shortly after the impeachment decision was made by the South Korean parliament.

As Yoon's presidential powers are suspended during the impeachment process, all eyes are on Han Duk-soo, who now steps into the role of acting president. The situation has created a critical juncture for South Korean leadership, testing both governance and political resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024