Left Menu

Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Congress and Rahul Gandhi Over Emergency Remarks

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, urging Gandhi to update his understanding of historical facts. During a Lok Sabha debate on the Constitution, Prasad highlighted Congress's shortcomings and praised BJP's history despite challenges faced during the Emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:41 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Congress and Rahul Gandhi Over Emergency Remarks
Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that Gandhi should reevaluate his understanding of historical data. Prasad's comments came during a debate in the Lok Sabha celebrating 75 years since the Constitution's adoption.

Prasad emphasized that the framers of the Constitution were aware of India's secular heritage, drawing references from the 'Rigveda'. He noted that the original Constitution included illustrations of figures such as Lord Ram and Mughal emperor Akbar.

In his remarks, Prasad strongly criticized the Congress for its role during the Emergency, emphasizing the sacrifices made by BJP members at the time. He also accused Congress of neglecting contributions from leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024