Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Congress and Rahul Gandhi Over Emergency Remarks

Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that Gandhi should reevaluate his understanding of historical data. Prasad's comments came during a debate in the Lok Sabha celebrating 75 years since the Constitution's adoption.

Prasad emphasized that the framers of the Constitution were aware of India's secular heritage, drawing references from the 'Rigveda'. He noted that the original Constitution included illustrations of figures such as Lord Ram and Mughal emperor Akbar.

In his remarks, Prasad strongly criticized the Congress for its role during the Emergency, emphasizing the sacrifices made by BJP members at the time. He also accused Congress of neglecting contributions from leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

