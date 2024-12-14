Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Congress and Rahul Gandhi Over Emergency Remarks
Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, urging Gandhi to update his understanding of historical facts. During a Lok Sabha debate on the Constitution, Prasad highlighted Congress's shortcomings and praised BJP's history despite challenges faced during the Emergency.
- Country:
- India
Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that Gandhi should reevaluate his understanding of historical data. Prasad's comments came during a debate in the Lok Sabha celebrating 75 years since the Constitution's adoption.
Prasad emphasized that the framers of the Constitution were aware of India's secular heritage, drawing references from the 'Rigveda'. He noted that the original Constitution included illustrations of figures such as Lord Ram and Mughal emperor Akbar.
In his remarks, Prasad strongly criticized the Congress for its role during the Emergency, emphasizing the sacrifices made by BJP members at the time. He also accused Congress of neglecting contributions from leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka's Solidarity: A Stand in the Lok Sabha
No arithmetic can justify results in Maharashtra, poll pundits confused after MVA's Lok Sabha outcome: Kharge.
Free, fair elections, a constitutional mandate, being called into serious question by partisan functioning of EC: CWC resolution.
Modi's Sharp Rebuke: Opposition's Power Play on Constitution
Opposition Faces Modi's Constitution Critique Amidst Global Political Developments