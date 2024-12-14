Mahama's Mission: Reshaping Ghana's Future with IMF Adjustments
Ghana's President-elect John Dramani Mahama plans to address economic issues while sticking to a $3 billion IMF deal, focusing on reducing state expenditure and improving energy infrastructure. Mahama vows to combat inflation and currency depreciation, stressing the need for adjusted policies to meet Ghana's current realities.
Ghana's President-elect John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to the $3 billion rescue package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, Mahama plans to review the deal in order to cut wasteful state spending and upgrade the country's energy sector.
Mahama, a former president and recent election victor, revealed his intentions in an exclusive interview with Reuters. He plans to tackle inflation and currency depreciation to address Ghana's cost-of-living crisis. Mahama advocates for renegotiating the IMF agreement implemented by outgoing President Nana Akufo.
Expressing concerns about current economic conditions, Mahama criticized the 'multiplicity of taxes' as a burden on businesses. He emphasized the need for a revised IMF deal to address Ghana's energy challenges and improve efficiency in government spending to benefit the nation's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
