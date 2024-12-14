Mahama's Mission: Reshaping Ghana's Future with IMF Adjustments

Ghana's President-elect John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to the $3 billion rescue package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, Mahama plans to review the deal in order to cut wasteful state spending and upgrade the country's energy sector.

Mahama, a former president and recent election victor, revealed his intentions in an exclusive interview with Reuters. He plans to tackle inflation and currency depreciation to address Ghana's cost-of-living crisis. Mahama advocates for renegotiating the IMF agreement implemented by outgoing President Nana Akufo.

Expressing concerns about current economic conditions, Mahama criticized the 'multiplicity of taxes' as a burden on businesses. He emphasized the need for a revised IMF deal to address Ghana's energy challenges and improve efficiency in government spending to benefit the nation's economy.

