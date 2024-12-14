Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray's Maha-Aarti: Politics Over Temple Demolition

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray performed a 'maha-aarti' at the Hanuman temple near Dadar station in protest of a demolition notice by the railways. BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha claimed intervention to stop the demolition. Thackeray criticized BJP's use of Hindutva for electoral gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:49 IST
Amid a tense standoff over a threatened temple demolition, Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena performed a 'maha-aarti' at the Hanuman temple close to the Dadar railway station. The ritual, conducted on Saturday, comes as a response to the demolition notice issued by railway authorities.

Earlier in the day, BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha asserted he had intervened via Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, delaying any action against the temple. Thackeray's evening visit saw him joined by party stalwarts Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut, and numerous supporters, all uniting in the religious ceremony.

Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing critique against the BJP, accusing the party of exploiting Hindutva solely for electoral success. While the rail authorities have paused the demolition, Thackeray demands a complete withdrawal of the notice, challenging the claim of illegal construction on railway land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

