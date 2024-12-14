Bihar Exam Controversy: Calls for Probe Amid Alleged Paper Leak

The Bihar government, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is facing mounting pressure from all sides due to allegations of a question paper leak in an examination organized by the state's public service commission. Leaders across the spectrum, including opposition party RJD and NDA allies, are demanding a thorough investigation.

A separate controversy erupted when a video surfaced showing an IAS officer, the Patna District Magistrate, slapping a protester, leading to widespread criticism on social media. Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned the behavior, emphasizing that his party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), stands against such conduct.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the state administration for its silence over the issues, pointing out the lack of response from Nitish Kumar himself. Amidst these tensions, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai dismissed the allegations as rumors, but the incident continues to create a stir, with calls for fairness and transparency in examination processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)