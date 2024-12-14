Shiv Sena Gains Housing Ministry in Maharashtra Cabinet Shuffle
In the upcoming Maharashtra cabinet expansion, the BJP is expected to relinquish the housing ministry to the Shiv Sena, while retaining the home ministry. The Shiv Sena and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, will maintain their current portfolios, with the Shiv Sena receiving an additional ministry.
In a strategic cabinet reshuffle in Maharashtra, the BJP is anticipated to hand over the housing ministry to its ally, the Shiv Sena, sources have revealed. This shift comes as part of a broader cabinet expansion expected to be announced soon.
The Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, are set to retain their existing portfolios, with the exception of an additional ministry being allocated to the Shiv Sena.
The potential expansion could see fresh faces entering the cabinet as part of the BJP's strategy to strengthen its political hold in the state. The decisive announcements are likely to unfold in Nagpur this Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
