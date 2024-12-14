Shiv Sena Gains Housing Ministry in Maharashtra Cabinet Shuffle

In a strategic cabinet reshuffle in Maharashtra, the BJP is anticipated to hand over the housing ministry to its ally, the Shiv Sena, sources have revealed. This shift comes as part of a broader cabinet expansion expected to be announced soon.

The Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, are set to retain their existing portfolios, with the exception of an additional ministry being allocated to the Shiv Sena.

The potential expansion could see fresh faces entering the cabinet as part of the BJP's strategy to strengthen its political hold in the state. The decisive announcements are likely to unfold in Nagpur this Sunday.

