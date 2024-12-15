Left Menu

Modi's Scathing Critique of Congress: Exposing Constitutional Discrepancies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for undermining the Constitution for political power, during a speech in the Lok Sabha. He emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional values and proposed 11 resolutions, including promoting meritocracy and rejecting dynastic politics, as part of India's nation-building efforts.

Updated: 15-12-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack on the Congress during a Lok Sabha speech, alleging the party compromised the Constitution for power. BJP members echoed this sentiment, suggesting the Congress damaged the Constitution's integrity.

During a debate on the 75-year journey of the Indian Constitution, Modi accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of undermining its principles. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted Modi's emphasis on the Constitution's sanctity, mentioning historic decisions like Article 370 and the CAA were made with the Constitution in mind.

Modi proposed 11 resolutions focusing on eliminating dynastic politics, promoting merit, and maintaining reservations for marginalized groups. His address sought to unify citizens in nation-building while exposing perceived flaws in the Congress's commitment to constitutional values, as supported by BJP figures like Union minister Giriraj Singh and MP Jagdambika Pal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

