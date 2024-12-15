Strengthening Ties: South Korea's Acting President Engages with Biden

Acting President of South Korea, Han Duck-soo, connected with U.S. President Joe Biden via phone, as reported by local media on Sunday. The discussion focused on ensuring that South Korea's foreign and security policies proceed smoothly.

Han emphasized steadfast commitment to enhancing the South Korea-U.S. alliance, assuring that this partnership would continue to thrive under his leadership.

The conversation reflects the ongoing collaboration between the two nations, underscoring a shared commitment to regional stability and security.

