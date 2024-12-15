Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: South Korea's Acting President Engages with Biden

South Korea's acting president, Han Duck-soo, had a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden. Han assured that South Korea's foreign and security policies will continue seamlessly, emphasizing the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance for ongoing development and strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-12-2024 05:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 05:00 IST
Han Duck-soo
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Acting President of South Korea, Han Duck-soo, connected with U.S. President Joe Biden via phone, as reported by local media on Sunday. The discussion focused on ensuring that South Korea's foreign and security policies proceed smoothly.

Han emphasized steadfast commitment to enhancing the South Korea-U.S. alliance, assuring that this partnership would continue to thrive under his leadership.

The conversation reflects the ongoing collaboration between the two nations, underscoring a shared commitment to regional stability and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

