Jaishankar Calls for Strategic Clarity in India's Foreign Policy Amid Global Complexities

At the Pune Book Festival, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, underscored the necessity for strategic clarity in the nation's foreign policy, advocating for a well-defined approach to meet the challenges of a complex international landscape. He stressed that ambiguity has no place in effective diplomacy.

Jaishankar expressed discontent with the dominance of Western narratives in strategic studies, advocating for the articulation and global communication of India's own civilisational perspectives. He highlighted the importance of long-term strategic alignment to bolster India's global influence.

Discussing global relationships, Jaishankar noted the complexities in engaging with major powers like the US, China, and Russia, particularly in light of geopolitical tensions. He emphasized efforts to strengthen ties with Europe and navigate regional dynamics, advocating for steady relations with neighboring countries despite political uncertainties.

