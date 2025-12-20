Marco Rubio Defends Trump’s Foreign Policy: Insights from a Two-Hour Conference

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly supported the Trump administration's maneuvers in global conflict zones, primarily focusing on the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas peace efforts, during an extensive news conference. Rubio justified military actions against Venezuela and explained the administration's significant cutbacks in foreign aid.

The conference outlined meetings set in Miami aimed at advancing the US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan and attempts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. Rubio, along with Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, emphasized the necessity for mutual concessions in conflict resolution efforts, casting doubt on immediate peace deals.

Rubio staunchly defended Trump's "America First" doctrine, announcing a major State Department reorganization and clarifying legal justifications for targeting "narco-terrorists" in Venezuela. Despite controversies surrounding military action and aid reductions, Rubio depicted strategic operations intended to serve US national interests.

