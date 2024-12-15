Left Menu

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Celebrates Milestone Birthday Amidst Political Support

On his 58th birthday and his one-year anniversary in office, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma received warm wishes from national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Sharma expressed gratitude, emphasizing progress under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:50 IST
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Celebrates Milestone Birthday Amidst Political Support
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma celebrated his 58th birthday, marking a year in office, with congratulations from key political figures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes, lauding Sharma's leadership and experience, which he credited with contributing to Rajasthan's development.

Expressing thanks, Sharma acknowledged Modi's visionary stewardship, which he said helped transform Rajasthan into a model of progress and governance. He reiterated his administration's commitment to driving the state's growth under Modi's guidance.

Prominent leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also conveyed their congratulations, highlighting Sharma's dedication to advancing Rajasthan's prosperity and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024