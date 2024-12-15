Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Celebrates Milestone Birthday Amidst Political Support

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma celebrated his 58th birthday, marking a year in office, with congratulations from key political figures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes, lauding Sharma's leadership and experience, which he credited with contributing to Rajasthan's development.

Expressing thanks, Sharma acknowledged Modi's visionary stewardship, which he said helped transform Rajasthan into a model of progress and governance. He reiterated his administration's commitment to driving the state's growth under Modi's guidance.

Prominent leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also conveyed their congratulations, highlighting Sharma's dedication to advancing Rajasthan's prosperity and development.

