Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Nehru Obsession

In a pointed critique, the Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of perpetuating a historical fixation with India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to divert attention from his own governance challenges.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's outspoken general secretary, voiced his party's concerns, alleging that Modi's recent commentary is an intentional distraction tact to draw focus away from prevailing national issues where he remains notably silent.

The Congress's denunciation follows Modi's criticism of the party during a parliamentary session discussing India's constitutional evolution at age 75, a narrative Ramesh argues ignores groundbreaking reforms instituted under Nehru's tenure.

