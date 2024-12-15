Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Nehru Obsession
The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of defaming Jawaharlal Nehru to distract from his own leadership shortcomings. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted Modi's silence on current issues. The attack followed Modi's remarks on Congress during a parliamentary debate. Ramesh further defended Nehru's role in India's First Amendment.
In a pointed critique, the Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of perpetuating a historical fixation with India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to divert attention from his own governance challenges.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress's outspoken general secretary, voiced his party's concerns, alleging that Modi's recent commentary is an intentional distraction tact to draw focus away from prevailing national issues where he remains notably silent.
The Congress's denunciation follows Modi's criticism of the party during a parliamentary session discussing India's constitutional evolution at age 75, a narrative Ramesh argues ignores groundbreaking reforms instituted under Nehru's tenure.
