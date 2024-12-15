Left Menu

Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Nehru Obsession

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of defaming Jawaharlal Nehru to distract from his own leadership shortcomings. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted Modi's silence on current issues. The attack followed Modi's remarks on Congress during a parliamentary debate. Ramesh further defended Nehru's role in India's First Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:45 IST
Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Nehru Obsession
Nehru
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, the Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of perpetuating a historical fixation with India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to divert attention from his own governance challenges.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's outspoken general secretary, voiced his party's concerns, alleging that Modi's recent commentary is an intentional distraction tact to draw focus away from prevailing national issues where he remains notably silent.

The Congress's denunciation follows Modi's criticism of the party during a parliamentary session discussing India's constitutional evolution at age 75, a narrative Ramesh argues ignores groundbreaking reforms instituted under Nehru's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024