Global Headlines: US Troop Reduction, Pontiff's Absence, and Rising Conflicts
This news roundup covers various global happenings: a significant reduction of US troops in Syria, Pope Francis skipping Rome's Good Friday procession, a deadly attack in Ecuador, a US airstrike in Yemen, Trump's COVID-19 website criticizing WHO, and tariffs affecting Chinatown merchants. It highlights geopolitical tensions and international responses.
The United States is set to drastically reduce its military presence in Syria, potentially cutting troop numbers by half, according to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell. The current deployment involves 2,000 troops mainly in northeast Syria, collaborating with local forces to prevent an Islamic State resurgence.
Pope Francis, aged 88 and recovering from double pneumonia, missed Rome's traditional Good Friday procession at the Colosseum. This marks his third consecutive absence from the event, as he remains under doctors' orders to limit public engagements.
An attack at a cockfighting ring in Ecuador's Manabi province left at least 12 people dead, police confirmed. Meanwhile, US airstrikes in Yemen's Ras Isa fuel terminal have resulted in 74 fatalities, reportedly making it the most lethal US operation since the campaign began.
(With inputs from agencies.)
