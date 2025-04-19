Left Menu

Global Headlines: US Troop Reduction, Pontiff's Absence, and Rising Conflicts

This news roundup covers various global happenings: a significant reduction of US troops in Syria, Pope Francis skipping Rome's Good Friday procession, a deadly attack in Ecuador, a US airstrike in Yemen, Trump's COVID-19 website criticizing WHO, and tariffs affecting Chinatown merchants. It highlights geopolitical tensions and international responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 05:27 IST
Global Headlines: US Troop Reduction, Pontiff's Absence, and Rising Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to drastically reduce its military presence in Syria, potentially cutting troop numbers by half, according to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell. The current deployment involves 2,000 troops mainly in northeast Syria, collaborating with local forces to prevent an Islamic State resurgence.

Pope Francis, aged 88 and recovering from double pneumonia, missed Rome's traditional Good Friday procession at the Colosseum. This marks his third consecutive absence from the event, as he remains under doctors' orders to limit public engagements.

An attack at a cockfighting ring in Ecuador's Manabi province left at least 12 people dead, police confirmed. Meanwhile, US airstrikes in Yemen's Ras Isa fuel terminal have resulted in 74 fatalities, reportedly making it the most lethal US operation since the campaign began.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025