South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Ousted Amid Constitutional Crisis

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office by the Constitutional Court for his declaration of martial law, leading to a major political crisis. A presidential election is expected within 60 days, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo acting as interim president. Yoon faces a criminal trial on insurrection charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 09:08 IST
In a landmark decision, the Constitutional Court in South Korea upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing his controversial imposition of martial law. This move marks the culmination of a politically volatile period, sparking the need for a new presidential election within the next 60 days.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will assume the role of acting president, steering the country through a tumultuous transition as South Korea grapples with both domestic challenges and external pressures, particularly with respect to North Korea, China, and trade relations with the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.

This unprecedented ruling highlights a serious breach of constitutional duty, with critics noting Yoon's actions as a betrayal of democratic principles. The court's decision was met with public outcry, both from supportive crowds celebrating the decision and Yoon's adherents expressing dismay at his removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

