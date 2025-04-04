South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Ousted Amid Constitutional Crisis

In a landmark decision, the Constitutional Court in South Korea upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing his controversial imposition of martial law. This move marks the culmination of a politically volatile period, sparking the need for a new presidential election within the next 60 days.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will assume the role of acting president, steering the country through a tumultuous transition as South Korea grapples with both domestic challenges and external pressures, particularly with respect to North Korea, China, and trade relations with the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.

This unprecedented ruling highlights a serious breach of constitutional duty, with critics noting Yoon's actions as a betrayal of democratic principles. The court's decision was met with public outcry, both from supportive crowds celebrating the decision and Yoon's adherents expressing dismay at his removal.

