Political Showdown: Candidates, Claims, and Corruption Charges in Delhi

The BJP accuses AAP of corruption following the release of its candidate list for the Delhi Assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP lacks vision, saying their sole mission is to 'Remove Kejriwal'. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticizes Kejriwal’s governance, highlighting issues with pollution and infrastructure.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing criticism against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the latter released its fourth candidate list for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, labeling it a representation of 'corruption and misgovernance'.

In response, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal mocked the BJP for not yet presenting a Chief Ministerial candidate, alleging that their only agenda is to dismantle his leadership. Kejriwal confidently stated that AAP is fully prepared for the elections, highlighting their team's vision for Delhi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva countered, asserting that Kejriwal's administration has driven Delhi into chaos, citing polluted water systems and inadequate infrastructure. Sachdeva also mentioned internal party conflicts exposed through a viral video, questioning the sincerity behind AAP's candidate selections.

