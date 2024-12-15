Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Ceremony Marks Historic Political Milestone

Maharashtra's cabinet swearing-in ceremony highlighted the Mahayuti government's plans amid opposition absence. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured inclusivity, while CM Devendra Fadnavis outlined a legislative agenda including 20 bills. The event marked a significant political milestone, with calls for accountability and progress-focused governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:24 IST
Prime Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's cabinet ministers, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the notable absence of the opposition, emphasizing it as a recurring tradition. Pawar reiterated the government's commitment to addressing the opposition's concerns despite their reduced legislative strength, signaling the administration's dedication to inclusivity.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis detailed the government's forthcoming legislative agenda, noting that 39 leaders, including six state ministers, took the oath. Fadnavis emphasized the importance of accountability, stating that performance audits of ministers would take place to ensure effectiveness. He also addressed opposition concerns about the use of EVMs, highlighting that previous queries had been resolved.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde applauded the Mahayuti coalition's cohesive progress, acknowledging Ajit Pawar's contribution as a strategic advantage. Shinde highlighted the opposition's struggles to appoint a Leader of the Opposition, interpreting public support for the ruling alliance's new approach. The cabinet expansion, celebrated in Nagpur, was seen as a historic moment, aiming to propel Maharashtra towards progress and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

