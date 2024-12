YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Critiques Naidu's 'Vision 2047' as Superficial Gimmick

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took aim at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's recently unveiled 'Swarna Andhra 2047' vision on Sunday. Reddy dismissed it as a 'superficial attempt' lacking genuine substance, accusing Naidu of indulging in a publicity stunt meant to mislead the public.

Reddy, a former chief minister himself, criticized Naidu's past plans, notably the 'Vision 2020', highlighting it as a period marked by farmer hardships, mass migrations, and unemployment in undivided Andhra Pradesh. According to Reddy, Naidu had neglected pressing state issues while allegedly auctioning public assets under the guise of privatization.

The YSRCP chief further charged that Naidu's 'Vision 2029', announced in 2014, also resulted in insubstantial outcomes, failing to execute any meaningful project. Reddy accused Naidu of empty promises, failing to establish essential infrastructure, or economic growth, asserting that Naidu's leadership predominantly led to persistent revenue deficits and a lack of financial stability.

