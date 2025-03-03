Left Menu

Maharashtra CPI(M) State Conference: Resolutions Against Privatization, Communalism

The 24th Maharashtra state conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) concluded with resolutions to strengthen Left forces, combat communalism, resist agricultural privatization, and critique the Modi government. Leadership transition occurred with Dr. Ajit Nawale elected as the new state secretary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) recently held its 24th Maharashtra state conference, passing resolutions aimed at strengthening independent Left forces and opposing communalism.

The conference took place in Selu, Parbhani, where eight key resolutions were adopted, including resistance to agricultural privatization and condemnation of the Modi government policies.

A leadership shift marked the event, with Dr. Ajit Nawale elected as the new state secretary, reflecting a strategic move to bolster the party's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

