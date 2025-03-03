Maharashtra CPI(M) State Conference: Resolutions Against Privatization, Communalism

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) recently held its 24th Maharashtra state conference, passing resolutions aimed at strengthening independent Left forces and opposing communalism.

The conference took place in Selu, Parbhani, where eight key resolutions were adopted, including resistance to agricultural privatization and condemnation of the Modi government policies.

A leadership shift marked the event, with Dr. Ajit Nawale elected as the new state secretary, reflecting a strategic move to bolster the party's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)