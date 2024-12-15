Trump's Cyber Offensive: Costly Measures Against Cyber Adversaries
Donald Trump's administration is set to explore methods to impose higher costs on private individuals and U.S. adversaries involved in cyber attacks. This initiative, discussed by Mike Waltz, comes after allegations of a Chinese cyber operation named Salt Typhoon targeting senior American politicians.
The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering ways to impose heavier penalties on groups responsible for cyber attacks against America, as revealed by National Security Adviser pick, Representative Mike Waltz.
Waltz's statements followed accusations against China for conducting the Salt Typhoon cyber-espionage operation, which allegedly intercepted phone conversations of high-profile U.S. political figures. These cyber activities reportedly affected at least eight American telecommunications and infrastructure firms while collecting vast amounts of metadata from U.S. citizens.
Waltz, while not specifying the exact counteractions against Salt Typhoon, emphasized shifting the focus from defense to offense against cyber threats. Furthermore, he highlighted the potential collaboration with the U.S. tech industry to make adversaries more vulnerable.
