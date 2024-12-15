Trump's Cyber Offensive: Costly Measures Against Cyber Adversaries

The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering ways to impose heavier penalties on groups responsible for cyber attacks against America, as revealed by National Security Adviser pick, Representative Mike Waltz.

Waltz's statements followed accusations against China for conducting the Salt Typhoon cyber-espionage operation, which allegedly intercepted phone conversations of high-profile U.S. political figures. These cyber activities reportedly affected at least eight American telecommunications and infrastructure firms while collecting vast amounts of metadata from U.S. citizens.

Waltz, while not specifying the exact counteractions against Salt Typhoon, emphasized shifting the focus from defense to offense against cyber threats. Furthermore, he highlighted the potential collaboration with the U.S. tech industry to make adversaries more vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)