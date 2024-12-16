Left Menu

Pope Francis in Corsica: Bridging Divides and Highlighting Peripheries

During a historic one-day visit to Corsica, Pope Francis urged Catholic priests to avoid spiritual groups that fuel political divisions. Highlighting the need for vigilance, Francis also celebrated a Mass attended by 15,000 Catholics in Ajaccio and met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 00:42 IST
Pope Francis made a historic visit to Corsica on Sunday, becoming the first pontiff to set foot on the French Mediterranean island. The trip, part of his strategy to focus on the world's peripheries, emphasized the need for Catholic priests to steer clear of spiritual movements that exacerbate political rifts.

Addressing a conference on religion in the Mediterranean, Francis warned against spiritual tendencies that promote self-aggrandizement through divisive and narrow-minded practices. Emphasizing discernment, he urged church leaders to remain vigilant against these popular religious forms.

Despite a busy schedule that included an outdoor Mass attended by 15,000 devotees and a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Francis did not engage with journalists on his return flight, citing the brief duration of the journey. The visit wrapped up with a symbolic encounter at Ajaccio airport, showcasing diplomatic warmth between the pope and the French president.

