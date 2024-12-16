Pope Francis in Corsica: Bridging Divides and Highlighting Peripheries
During a historic one-day visit to Corsica, Pope Francis urged Catholic priests to avoid spiritual groups that fuel political divisions. Highlighting the need for vigilance, Francis also celebrated a Mass attended by 15,000 Catholics in Ajaccio and met with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Pope Francis made a historic visit to Corsica on Sunday, becoming the first pontiff to set foot on the French Mediterranean island. The trip, part of his strategy to focus on the world's peripheries, emphasized the need for Catholic priests to steer clear of spiritual movements that exacerbate political rifts.
Addressing a conference on religion in the Mediterranean, Francis warned against spiritual tendencies that promote self-aggrandizement through divisive and narrow-minded practices. Emphasizing discernment, he urged church leaders to remain vigilant against these popular religious forms.
Despite a busy schedule that included an outdoor Mass attended by 15,000 devotees and a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Francis did not engage with journalists on his return flight, citing the brief duration of the journey. The visit wrapped up with a symbolic encounter at Ajaccio airport, showcasing diplomatic warmth between the pope and the French president.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Symphony of Diplomacy: Ricky Kej Meets Emmanuel Macron in Riyadh
French President Emmanuel Macron expresses “gratitude” to those who saved, helped and rebuilt Notre Dame Cathedral, reports AP.
French President Emmanuel Macron says he'll name a new prime minister within days, reports AP.
French President Emmanuel Macron vows to stay in office until the end of his term in 2027, reports AP.
French President Emmanuel Macron names key centrist ally François Bayrou as new prime minister, reports AP.