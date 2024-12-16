Left Menu

Biden and Harris Rally Support After Election Defeat

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made a joint appearance to thank donors post-2024 elections, urging Democrats to continue fighting for their values after losing to Trump. While Biden plans to remain politically active, Harris faces an uncertain future, with potential gubernatorial aspirations.

Amid a backdrop of political defeat, U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared together on Sunday to express gratitude to the donors who contributed over $2 billion in the 2024 election cycle.

In a rare post-election appearance, the Democratic leaders called for resilience and continued commitment to their party's values, urging fellow Democrats to regroup after losing all seven battleground states to Trump.

While Biden reaffirmed his political engagement intentions, Harris faces potential new avenues, including a gubernatorial run in California, as Democrats speculate on her future role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

