Biden and Harris Rally Support After Election Defeat
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made a joint appearance to thank donors post-2024 elections, urging Democrats to continue fighting for their values after losing to Trump. While Biden plans to remain politically active, Harris faces an uncertain future, with potential gubernatorial aspirations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 07:26 IST
Amid a backdrop of political defeat, U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared together on Sunday to express gratitude to the donors who contributed over $2 billion in the 2024 election cycle.
In a rare post-election appearance, the Democratic leaders called for resilience and continued commitment to their party's values, urging fellow Democrats to regroup after losing all seven battleground states to Trump.
While Biden reaffirmed his political engagement intentions, Harris faces potential new avenues, including a gubernatorial run in California, as Democrats speculate on her future role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Harris
- Democrats
- election 2024
- donors
- unity
- politics
- fighting values
- California
- gubernatorial
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Francis Echoes Sree Narayana Guru's Call for Global Unity
Call for National Unity: PTI's Qureshi Urges Political Dialogue Amidst Tensions
Debate Over Beef Ban Intensifies in Assam Politics
Cyclone Fengal Ravages Puducherry: A Community in Crisis
Vice President Dhankhar Highlights Northeast India's Transformation and Unity