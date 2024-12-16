Left Menu

AAP Accuses BJP of Negative Politics Ahead of Delhi Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party criticized the BJP, alleging its sole agenda is to target Arvind Kejriwal. AAP announced its candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, with Kejriwal from New Delhi and other prominent leaders contesting. Meanwhile, Congress continues to struggle post its 15-year rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:19 IST
AAP Accuses BJP of Negative Politics Ahead of Delhi Elections
AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging solely in negative politics aimed at targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated in a conversation with ANI: 'BJP only knows negative politics. They lack a chief ministerial candidate and any concrete vision for Delhi.'

On Sunday, AAP rolled out its final list of candidates ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, with other key figures like Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji and Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash. The latest list locks in 38 candidates, including incumbents and new entrants.

Additionally, the release includes notable figures such as Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti and Imran Hussain from Ballimaran. A highlight of the list is the naming of two newcomers, among 36 re-nominated MLAs. As AAP gears up for the elections, the Congress remains in political wilderness after failing to secure a seat in the previous two assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024