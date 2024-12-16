AAP Accuses BJP of Negative Politics Ahead of Delhi Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging solely in negative politics aimed at targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated in a conversation with ANI: 'BJP only knows negative politics. They lack a chief ministerial candidate and any concrete vision for Delhi.'

On Sunday, AAP rolled out its final list of candidates ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, with other key figures like Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji and Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash. The latest list locks in 38 candidates, including incumbents and new entrants.

Additionally, the release includes notable figures such as Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti and Imran Hussain from Ballimaran. A highlight of the list is the naming of two newcomers, among 36 re-nominated MLAs. As AAP gears up for the elections, the Congress remains in political wilderness after failing to secure a seat in the previous two assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)