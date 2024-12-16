Maharashtra's Ministerial Performance Audit Sparks Political Debate
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a performance audit for ministers, in agreement with ally leaders. The BJP secured the majority of ministerial positions, and the state government focuses on development. An SIT probe into a sarpanch's murder and opposition criticism were also highlighted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed plans for a performance audit of state ministers, in collaboration with Mahayuti allies. The timeline for this evaluation remains unspecified.
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar emphasized the possibility of replacing underperforming ministers, as 39 legislators took oath as ministers in Nagpur.
The cabinet expansion granted 19 berths to BJP, while the Shiv Sena and NCP secured 11 and 9 slots respectively. Meanwhile, Fadnavis addressed issues concerning ministerial portfolio allocations and political criticisms from opposition parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCP (SP) Announces Legislative Leadership Amid Maharashtra Assembly Developments
Shiv Sena Protests Alleged Atrocities Against Bangladesh Hindus
Shiv Sena and BJP Leaders Refute EVM Tampering Claims
Shiv Sena's Srikant Shinde Denies Deputy CM Speculations Ahead of Maharashtra Swearing-in
Shiv Sena Calls for Opposition Solidarity Amid Tensions