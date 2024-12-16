Maharashtra's Ministerial Performance Audit Sparks Political Debate

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed plans for a performance audit of state ministers, in collaboration with Mahayuti allies. The timeline for this evaluation remains unspecified.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar emphasized the possibility of replacing underperforming ministers, as 39 legislators took oath as ministers in Nagpur.

The cabinet expansion granted 19 berths to BJP, while the Shiv Sena and NCP secured 11 and 9 slots respectively. Meanwhile, Fadnavis addressed issues concerning ministerial portfolio allocations and political criticisms from opposition parties.

