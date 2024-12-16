Left Menu

Congress Raises Alarm Over Removal of Iconic 1971 War Photo

Congress MP Manickam Tagore urges action in Lok Sabha against the removal of a 1971 war photograph from the Army Headquarters in New Delhi, highlighting concerns over historical revisionism and emphasizing the need to preserve India's military heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:30 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has sparked controversy, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeking a discussion on the removal of a significant 1971 war photograph from the Army Headquarters in New Delhi. The photograph marks the historic surrender of Pakistani forces in Dhaka during the Indo-Pak war.

Tagore stressed that this action is perceived as a direct affront to the cherished memory of India's military triumph and the liberation of Bangladesh. He criticized the current government's alleged efforts to modify historical accounts that clash with its preferred narratives, calling for immediate restoration of the photograph.

Tagore further demanded the establishment of an independent committee inclusive of MPs from all parties. This body would investigate the motives behind the erasure of such historical symbols and propose measures to protect India's rich heritage. December 16, 1971, honored as 'Vijay Diwas,' marks India's significant victory and the birth of Bangladesh, underscoring the ongoing relevance of these historical events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

