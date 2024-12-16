Left Menu

South Korea Revives Diplomacy with the U.S.

South Korea's foreign minister, Cho Tae-yul, plans to speak with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken soon. He expressed expectations to meet Blinken in person to strengthen diplomatic efforts following President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law order.

South Korea's foreign minister, Cho Tae-yul, announced plans to communicate with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken via phone in the near future.

Addressing the parliament, Minister Cho conveyed his intentions to eventually meet Blinken in person.

This dialogue marks a strategic move to boost diplomatic relations after President Yoon Suk Yeol's temporary martial law directive.

