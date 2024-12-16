Left Menu

Congress Dismisses Alliance with AAP, Critiques Kejriwal's Leadership

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit clarified no alliance with AAP was considered, targeting Chief Minister Kejriwal's governance failures. Congress aims to win disappointed voters for upcoming elections. AAP national convener Kejriwal announced fighting without Congress. Delhi Congress criticized AAP for law and order issues under Kejriwal's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:43 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit dispelled rumors regarding a potential alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting such proposals were unfounded. Speaking to ANI, Dikshit accused AAP of suggesting an alliance due to fears of losing independently, and stated the alliance was never a topic of consideration.

Dikshit launched a critical attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging systemic failures under his decade of leadership. He predicted that Kejriwal's leadership would result in electoral losses. Dikshit outlined Congress's strategy to attract disenfranchised voters, emphasizing its significant past achievements and promising future.

The INDIA bloc alliance for Delhi, initially formed for the 2024 elections, appears fractured as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal declared an independent run, discarding any alliance with Congress. This follows criticism from Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav, who blamed AAP for the deteriorating law and order under Kejriwal's tenure, demanding accountability similar to past requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

