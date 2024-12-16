Left Menu

Chinese Delegation Visits Amid Taiwan Tensions: A Diplomatic Endeavor

A Chinese delegation, led by a Shanghai vice mayor, visited Taipei for a city-to-city forum in the midst of heightened military and political tensions between Taiwan and China. Taiwan's government allowed the visit despite ongoing threats, while also seeking new diplomatic dialogues with Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A delegation of Chinese officials led by a deputy Shanghai mayor landed in Taipei on Monday to attend the annual city-to-city forum amid escalating military and political tensions between Taiwan and China. The visit signifies a rare diplomatic engagement as China claims Taiwan as its territory and increases military activities near the island.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Hua Yuan arrived at Songshan Airport to participate in the Taipei-Shanghai City Forum. The event, initiated in 2010, has become a platform for cross-strait dialogues. However, Hua avoided reporters' questions, while pro-independence protesters greeted his arrival with slogans asserting Taiwan's sovereignty.

Taipei's Mayor Chiang Wan-an, advocating for cross-strait interactions, welcomed the visitors despite Taiwan's government blocking some delegation members over security concerns. Meanwhile, Taiwan's administration urged the release of three detained Taiwanese citizens in China, a request highlighting ongoing diplomatic strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

