UP Winter Assembly Session Begins Amidst Tight Security and Political Tensions

The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly commenced on Monday, with the BJP-led government expressing its intent to ensure the house operates effectively. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized the government's readiness to address questions from the opposition. In an interview with ANI, Maurya stated, "Every member eagerly anticipates this day, a time for leaders to bring up their constituencies' issues, which the state government is always prepared to resolve. We want the house to function properly, and the government will answer all the questions posed by the opposition."

Addressing the protest by Samajwadi Party leaders outside the State Assembly, Maurya remarked, "When the government is ready to address every question, such protests by the Samajwadi Party (SP) have become habitual. It would have been more productive if they had raised their concerns in the House." Furthermore, on Sunday, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey announced that the SP would spotlight rising communal tensions in the state, especially concerning Sambhal. Pandey asserted that the party intends to hold the government accountable for attempts to disturb communal harmony, anticipating a significant uproar in the session.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raveena Tyagi confirmed that robust security measures involving the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Civil Police, Provincial Civil Services (PCS), and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed around the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly. CCTV cameras bolster these measures to enhance security. Speaking to ANI, Tyagi noted, "The UP Assembly's winter session starts today, with comprehensive security provisions in place. Alongside civil police and PCS, sensitive areas are thoroughly monitored, and traffic management plans are implemented to ensure smooth flow."

This session is expected to tackle vital state issues, including Sambhal's communal violence, anti-encroachment campaigns, Mahakumbh preparations, and the need to rectify hospital irregularities to avert incidents like the Jhansi fire. The Winter Assembly session convened on Monday in Lucknow under stringent security setups, promising intensive discussions. (ANI)

