Priyanka Gandhi Urges Action on Minority Atrocities in Bangladesh

In a session of the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi called for the Indian government to address the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. She urged the government to engage in discussions with Bangladesh and support the affected Hindu and Christian communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:23 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a Lok Sabha session, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi urged the government to address the ongoing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

She emphasized the need for discussions with Bangladesh authorities to support communities in distress, specifically highlighting Hindu and Christian minorities.

Gandhi's appeal aims to bring attention to the plight of those living under threat and to push for diplomatic interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

