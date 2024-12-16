Left Menu

Constitution Clash: RSS's Historical Stance and Modern Political Debates

In a speech, opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the historical opposition of RSS leaders to the Indian Constitution. He criticized the BJP for misleading people and opposing the caste census and reservation policies. He accused BJP leaders of hypocrisy in their current constitutional advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:13 IST
Constitution Clash: RSS's Historical Stance and Modern Political Debates
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a parliamentary discussion, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, stated that historical records show former RSS leaders opposed India's Constitution.

Kharge accused the BJP of using rhetoric to mislead the public while deflecting criticism onto Congress.

He claimed the BJP's resistance to initiatives like the caste census reveals their ongoing opposition to reservation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024