Constitution Clash: RSS's Historical Stance and Modern Political Debates
In a speech, opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the historical opposition of RSS leaders to the Indian Constitution. He criticized the BJP for misleading people and opposing the caste census and reservation policies. He accused BJP leaders of hypocrisy in their current constitutional advocacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:13 IST
During a parliamentary discussion, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, stated that historical records show former RSS leaders opposed India's Constitution.
Kharge accused the BJP of using rhetoric to mislead the public while deflecting criticism onto Congress.
He claimed the BJP's resistance to initiatives like the caste census reveals their ongoing opposition to reservation policies.
