Left Menu

Controversy Over Iconic War Photograph Removal

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that a photograph depicting Pakistan's surrender to India in 1971 has been removed from Army headquarters. Speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, she noted the removal coincided with Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory over Pakistan and Bangladesh's liberation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:46 IST
Controversy Over Iconic War Photograph Removal
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring claim on Monday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced in the Lok Sabha that a significant photograph featuring Pakistan's surrender to India during the 1971 war has been taken down from the Army headquarters.

During her Zero Hour reference, Gandhi Vadra highlighted that the photograph's removal coincided with Vijay Diwas, a day marked to celebrate India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 conflict.

The Wayanad MP invoked the valiant efforts of soldiers and martyrs involved in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which also led to the creation of Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024