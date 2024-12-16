Controversy Over Iconic War Photograph Removal
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that a photograph depicting Pakistan's surrender to India in 1971 has been removed from Army headquarters. Speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, she noted the removal coincided with Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory over Pakistan and Bangladesh's liberation.
In a stirring claim on Monday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced in the Lok Sabha that a significant photograph featuring Pakistan's surrender to India during the 1971 war has been taken down from the Army headquarters.
During her Zero Hour reference, Gandhi Vadra highlighted that the photograph's removal coincided with Vijay Diwas, a day marked to celebrate India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 conflict.
The Wayanad MP invoked the valiant efforts of soldiers and martyrs involved in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which also led to the creation of Bangladesh.
