Controversy Over Iconic War Photograph Removal

In a stirring claim on Monday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced in the Lok Sabha that a significant photograph featuring Pakistan's surrender to India during the 1971 war has been taken down from the Army headquarters.

During her Zero Hour reference, Gandhi Vadra highlighted that the photograph's removal coincided with Vijay Diwas, a day marked to celebrate India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 conflict.

The Wayanad MP invoked the valiant efforts of soldiers and martyrs involved in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which also led to the creation of Bangladesh.

