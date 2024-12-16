Kharge Calls Out PM Modi for Silence on Manipur Violence
Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing ongoing violence in Manipur. He pointed out the PM's failure to visit the state over past 18 months where ethnic violence has resulted in over 220 deaths. Kharge questions Modi's silence and priorities.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, Opposition Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his apparent neglect of the ongoing violence in Manipur. Speaking during a discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Kharge highlighted the PM's absence from the state amid continued unrest.
Kharge expressed concern over Modi's failure to visit Manipur in the past year and a half, a period marked by ethnic violence resulting in the loss of over 220 lives. He questioned why despite traveling across the country and abroad, the Prime Minister has not prioritized a visit to assess the dire situation in the northeastern state.
The unrest in Manipur first erupted on May 3 last year, after a protest by tribal groups in the hill districts, opposing the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The conflict has since claimed scores of lives, involving members of both Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 16, 17.
Race for Rajya Sabha: Odisha's Pivotal Bypoll
Rajya Sabha Passes Key Amendment Bill for Oilfield Regulation
Rajya Sabha Passes Major Oilfields Amendment Bill to Boost Investment
Rajya Sabha Resumes Amidst Ongoing Tensions