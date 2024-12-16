Kharge Calls Out PM Modi for Silence on Manipur Violence

In a sharp critique, Opposition Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his apparent neglect of the ongoing violence in Manipur. Speaking during a discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Kharge highlighted the PM's absence from the state amid continued unrest.

Kharge expressed concern over Modi's failure to visit Manipur in the past year and a half, a period marked by ethnic violence resulting in the loss of over 220 lives. He questioned why despite traveling across the country and abroad, the Prime Minister has not prioritized a visit to assess the dire situation in the northeastern state.

The unrest in Manipur first erupted on May 3 last year, after a protest by tribal groups in the hill districts, opposing the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The conflict has since claimed scores of lives, involving members of both Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)