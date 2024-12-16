Telangana's Chalo Raj Bhavan Protest: A Call for Action

In Telangana, a significant protest, 'Chalo Raj Bhavan,' is scheduled for December 18, organized by the ruling Congress party to address two pressing issues. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with cabinet colleagues and party leaders, will raise their voices against allegations involving industrialist Gautam Adani and the perceived negligence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has yet to visit violence-stricken Manipur.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), led by President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, will navigate the protest route starting from the Indira Gandhi statue near Hussain Sagar lake as per a party announcement. The demonstration is poised to be a strong voice amid growing political tensions within the region.

Deepa Dasmunsi, the AICC incharge for Telangana, is expected to participate in the protest, emphasizing the Congress's unified stance on these national issues. The allegations against Adani, originating from the US, have reportedly tarnished India's global reputation, adding further urgency to the leaders' cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)