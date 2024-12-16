Congress Plans Mega Rally in Jharkhand to Protest Central Government
The Jharkhand Congress has announced a massive rally in Ranchi on December 18 to protest the Centre's silence on the Manipur violence and the Adani group allegations. State president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh confirmed the march from Shaheed Sthal to Raj Bhavan. An election review meeting will follow on December 21.
The Jharkhand Congress has announced plans to organize a large-scale rally in Ranchi on December 18, aiming to voice protests against the central government's inaction on critical issues.
State Congress President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh stated that the protest march will commence at Shaheed Sthal and conclude at Raj Bhavan. He criticized the Centre for its silence on the Manipur violence and failure to address allegations against the Adani group in Parliament.
Additionally, Kamlesh noted that the Congress will convene an election review meeting on December 21. The purpose of this meeting is to express gratitude to party workers and analyze the victory in 16 assembly seats.
