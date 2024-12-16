Left Menu

Congress Plans Mega Rally in Jharkhand to Protest Central Government

The Jharkhand Congress has announced a massive rally in Ranchi on December 18 to protest the Centre's silence on the Manipur violence and the Adani group allegations. State president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh confirmed the march from Shaheed Sthal to Raj Bhavan. An election review meeting will follow on December 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:46 IST
Congress Plans Mega Rally in Jharkhand to Protest Central Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Congress has announced plans to organize a large-scale rally in Ranchi on December 18, aiming to voice protests against the central government's inaction on critical issues.

State Congress President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh stated that the protest march will commence at Shaheed Sthal and conclude at Raj Bhavan. He criticized the Centre for its silence on the Manipur violence and failure to address allegations against the Adani group in Parliament.

Additionally, Kamlesh noted that the Congress will convene an election review meeting on December 21. The purpose of this meeting is to express gratitude to party workers and analyze the victory in 16 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024