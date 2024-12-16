India and Sri Lanka: Strengthening Ties Amid Strategic Assurances

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka reassured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that no action contrary to India's interests would occur on Sri Lankan soil, particularly in light of Chinese influence in the region.

The discussions included plans to expedite a defense cooperation agreement and enhance energy connections through electricity grid integration and petroleum pipelines.

Furthermore, India reiterated its commitment to Sri Lanka's economic stabilization, highlighted by a $4 billion assistance package, while bilateral talks underscored the importance of connectivity and devolution of power to the Tamil population.

