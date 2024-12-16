India and Sri Lanka: Strengthening Ties Amid Strategic Assurances
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka assured PM Narendra Modi that Sri Lanka would not compromise India's interests amid China's influence in Colombo. The leaders discussed defense cooperation, energy ties, and economic recovery during Disanayaka's visit to India. Plans for ferry services and Tamil community rights were also highlighted.
- Country:
- India
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka reassured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that no action contrary to India's interests would occur on Sri Lankan soil, particularly in light of Chinese influence in the region.
The discussions included plans to expedite a defense cooperation agreement and enhance energy connections through electricity grid integration and petroleum pipelines.
Furthermore, India reiterated its commitment to Sri Lanka's economic stabilization, highlighted by a $4 billion assistance package, while bilateral talks underscored the importance of connectivity and devolution of power to the Tamil population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
