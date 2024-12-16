Left Menu

Banerjee Challenges EVM Critics: Demonstrate Discrepancies

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has challenged critics of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to demonstrate any discrepancies to the Election Commission. Banerjee emphasized that proper monitoring during elections can address these concerns. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah dismissed Congress's objections to EVMs, suggesting the party questions their reliability only when it loses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:42 IST
Banerjee Challenges EVM Critics: Demonstrate Discrepancies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee urged those questioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to exhibit any 'discrepancies' directly to the Election Commission. This call for factual evidence counters allegations against EVMs, emphasizing thorough monitoring can negate such claims, according to Banerjee.

In response to inquiries about opposition unity, Banerjee stated that the INDIA alliance would deliberate on leadership, highlighting Mamata Banerjee's seniority and extensive political experience. He stressed the significance of regional parties, arguing against their undermining by larger national parties.

National Conference's Omar Abdullah criticized Congress's stance on EVMs, noting their inconsistency in accepting results. As internal discussions continue, Mamata Banerjee's leadership role in the opposition front remains a topic of interest amid recent electoral challenges for Congress and allied parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024