Banerjee Challenges EVM Critics: Demonstrate Discrepancies

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee urged those questioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to exhibit any 'discrepancies' directly to the Election Commission. This call for factual evidence counters allegations against EVMs, emphasizing thorough monitoring can negate such claims, according to Banerjee.

In response to inquiries about opposition unity, Banerjee stated that the INDIA alliance would deliberate on leadership, highlighting Mamata Banerjee's seniority and extensive political experience. He stressed the significance of regional parties, arguing against their undermining by larger national parties.

National Conference's Omar Abdullah criticized Congress's stance on EVMs, noting their inconsistency in accepting results. As internal discussions continue, Mamata Banerjee's leadership role in the opposition front remains a topic of interest amid recent electoral challenges for Congress and allied parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)