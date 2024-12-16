Banerjee Challenges EVM Critics: Demonstrate Discrepancies
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has challenged critics of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to demonstrate any discrepancies to the Election Commission. Banerjee emphasized that proper monitoring during elections can address these concerns. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah dismissed Congress's objections to EVMs, suggesting the party questions their reliability only when it loses.
- Country:
- India
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee urged those questioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to exhibit any 'discrepancies' directly to the Election Commission. This call for factual evidence counters allegations against EVMs, emphasizing thorough monitoring can negate such claims, according to Banerjee.
In response to inquiries about opposition unity, Banerjee stated that the INDIA alliance would deliberate on leadership, highlighting Mamata Banerjee's seniority and extensive political experience. He stressed the significance of regional parties, arguing against their undermining by larger national parties.
National Conference's Omar Abdullah criticized Congress's stance on EVMs, noting their inconsistency in accepting results. As internal discussions continue, Mamata Banerjee's leadership role in the opposition front remains a topic of interest amid recent electoral challenges for Congress and allied parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Call for Peace: Mamata Banerjee Urges India's Intervention in Bangladesh Crisis
Opposition parties boycotted Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Bill as they were not allowed to speak: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Why is religion being targeted in name of Waqf (amendment) Bill: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
Want central government to take steps to protect Hindus in Bangladesh: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre for Withholding PDS Funds