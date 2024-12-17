Left Menu

Patel Sisters in Political Showdown Over Education Irregularities

Pallavi Patel protests at Vidhan Sabha, demanding investigation into alleged irregularities in the technical education department under her brother-in-law, Minister Ashish Patel. Accusations include violating reservation norms during lecturer promotions. Ashish denies wrongdoing, alleging a political conspiracy against him. The issue raises concerns over social justice for deprived communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 00:09 IST
Pallavi Patel, the national vice-president of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and Samajwadi Party MLA, staged a protest at the Vidhan Sabha, calling for an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the technical education department led by her brother-in-law, Ashish Patel, state's technical education minister.

Accusations against Ashish Patel suggest that current lecturers were improperly promoted to department heads, sidelining the direct recruitment process that would have favored candidates from backward and Dalit communities. Pallavi Patel insists she was blocked from raising these issues formally.

In response, Ashish Patel refuted the allegations, denouncing them as politically motivated and claiming that his actions have always recognized disadvantaged groups. He stated he would resign if Prime Minister Modi requested. As tensions rise, parliamentary officials promised to address the concerns raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

