Reviving Synchronised Polls: A Historical Perspective
The government plans to reintroduce simultaneous elections, a practice from 1951 to 1967. This system was disrupted by early dissolutions and term extensions. Reviving it could refocus governance towards development, as continuous election cycles currently divert attention. A report advocates for this change to promote consistent governance.
- Country:
- India
The concept of holding simultaneous elections in India is set to be discussed with the government's plans to introduce related bills. This approach is not new, as elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies were conducted simultaneously from 1951 until 1967.
Over the years, premature dissolutions and term extensions have led to disruptions in synchronised elections, resulting in staggered electoral schedules. According to a high-level committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, simultaneous elections can bring focus back to governance and development.
By reviving this system, the government aims to redirect efforts towards developmental activities, with a focus on welfare over election preparations. This move is seen as a pathway to consistent governance, as stated by the government and supported by the committee's findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating the Sea of Unsatisfied Souls: Gadkari's Insight on Politics and Life
Avadh Ojha Joins AAP: A New Era for Education in Politics
The Surge of Election Denial: A New Era in U.S. Politics
French Politics on Edge: National Rally Threatens Government Collapse
Romanian Politics in Turmoil as Social Democrats Withhold Endorsement