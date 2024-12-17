Left Menu

Reviving Synchronised Polls: A Historical Perspective

The government plans to reintroduce simultaneous elections, a practice from 1951 to 1967. This system was disrupted by early dissolutions and term extensions. Reviving it could refocus governance towards development, as continuous election cycles currently divert attention. A report advocates for this change to promote consistent governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:00 IST
Reviving Synchronised Polls: A Historical Perspective
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The concept of holding simultaneous elections in India is set to be discussed with the government's plans to introduce related bills. This approach is not new, as elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies were conducted simultaneously from 1951 until 1967.

Over the years, premature dissolutions and term extensions have led to disruptions in synchronised elections, resulting in staggered electoral schedules. According to a high-level committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, simultaneous elections can bring focus back to governance and development.

By reviving this system, the government aims to redirect efforts towards developmental activities, with a focus on welfare over election preparations. This move is seen as a pathway to consistent governance, as stated by the government and supported by the committee's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024