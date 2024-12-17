Reviving Synchronised Polls: A Historical Perspective

The concept of holding simultaneous elections in India is set to be discussed with the government's plans to introduce related bills. This approach is not new, as elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies were conducted simultaneously from 1951 until 1967.

Over the years, premature dissolutions and term extensions have led to disruptions in synchronised elections, resulting in staggered electoral schedules. According to a high-level committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, simultaneous elections can bring focus back to governance and development.

By reviving this system, the government aims to redirect efforts towards developmental activities, with a focus on welfare over election preparations. This move is seen as a pathway to consistent governance, as stated by the government and supported by the committee's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)