Controversy Brews Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha

The Indian government took a significant step on Tuesday as Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the Constitution (129 Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. The controversial proposal, known as 'One Nation, One Election,' aims to synchronize elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies nationwide.

Simultaneously, Meghwal introduced several bills to amend existing laws, including changes to the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The alignment of assembly elections in territories such as Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir with proposed simultaneous elections was a key objective.

The initiative faced significant opposition in Parliament, with prominent Congress figures like Manish Tewari denouncing the bill as an attack on the constitution's fundamental structure. The proposal, he argued, exceeds the legislative power of the House. Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav echoed these sentiments, asserting that the bill undermines democratic foundations.

