Debate Over Indian Role in Bangladesh's Victory Day Intensifies
Bangladesh's interim government officials, including Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, criticized Indian PM Narendra Modi's recognition of India's role in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Nazrul and others assert India was merely an ally, emphasizing the independence struggle was Bangladesh's own achievement. Heated discussions on national sovereignty ensue.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a controversial exchange, Bangladesh interim government's Law Adviser Asif Nazrul publicly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments commemorating Victory Day in Bangladesh.
On social media, Modi hailed Indian forces' involvement in what he called a historic victory in 1971. Nazrul countered, emphasizing that Bangladesh considers December 16th as a celebration of their own triumph, only aided by India.
The dispute has sparked a broader dialogue within Bangladesh regarding national sovereignty, with several key figures in Bangladesh's interim government echoing Nazrul's sentiment and opposing Modi's narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Today every expert, every investor in the world is very excited about India, says PM Narendra Modi at Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.
Double engine government in Haryana is working at double speed, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi after launching Bima Sakhi Yojana of LIC.
Hindu growth model of PM Narendra Modi encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity that will show development path to world: Fadnavis.
Narendra Modi Unveils Subramania Bharati's Complete Works
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Prayagraj, performs puja at Sangam Nose.