Debate Over Indian Role in Bangladesh's Victory Day Intensifies

In a controversial exchange, Bangladesh interim government's Law Adviser Asif Nazrul publicly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments commemorating Victory Day in Bangladesh.

On social media, Modi hailed Indian forces' involvement in what he called a historic victory in 1971. Nazrul countered, emphasizing that Bangladesh considers December 16th as a celebration of their own triumph, only aided by India.

The dispute has sparked a broader dialogue within Bangladesh regarding national sovereignty, with several key figures in Bangladesh's interim government echoing Nazrul's sentiment and opposing Modi's narrative.

