Debate Over Indian Role in Bangladesh's Victory Day Intensifies

Bangladesh's interim government officials, including Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, criticized Indian PM Narendra Modi's recognition of India's role in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Nazrul and others assert India was merely an ally, emphasizing the independence struggle was Bangladesh's own achievement. Heated discussions on national sovereignty ensue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a controversial exchange, Bangladesh interim government's Law Adviser Asif Nazrul publicly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments commemorating Victory Day in Bangladesh.

On social media, Modi hailed Indian forces' involvement in what he called a historic victory in 1971. Nazrul countered, emphasizing that Bangladesh considers December 16th as a celebration of their own triumph, only aided by India.

The dispute has sparked a broader dialogue within Bangladesh regarding national sovereignty, with several key figures in Bangladesh's interim government echoing Nazrul's sentiment and opposing Modi's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

