Governor's Role Sparks Debate in Maharashtra Assembly
Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav's comments on the governor's role in government formation created controversy in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. BJP members objected to the remarks, leading to their expulsion. The Mahayuti alliance, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, achieved a significant victory in the recent state elections.
In the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav's remarks about the governor's role in shaping the government sparked heated responses from treasury members.
BJP member Atul Bhatkhalkar, along with state ministers Ashish Jaiswal and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, vocally opposed Jadhav's statements. These remarks were made in the context of discussing Governor CP Radhakrishnan's recent address to a joint session of the state legislature.
The discourse reached a point where Vikhe Patil called for an apology from Jadhav, while Bhatkhalkar demanded that the remarks be officially expunged. The presiding officer ultimately decided to expunge Jadhav's comments regarding the governor's involvement in government formation. Vikhe Patil asserted that the opposition must respect the public's decision as the Mahayuti alliance, encompassing BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured a commanding majority in the November state elections.
