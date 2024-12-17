Left Menu

Governor's Role Sparks Debate in Maharashtra Assembly

Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav's comments on the governor's role in government formation created controversy in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. BJP members objected to the remarks, leading to their expulsion. The Mahayuti alliance, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, achieved a significant victory in the recent state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:24 IST
Governor's Role Sparks Debate in Maharashtra Assembly
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav's remarks about the governor's role in shaping the government sparked heated responses from treasury members.

BJP member Atul Bhatkhalkar, along with state ministers Ashish Jaiswal and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, vocally opposed Jadhav's statements. These remarks were made in the context of discussing Governor CP Radhakrishnan's recent address to a joint session of the state legislature.

The discourse reached a point where Vikhe Patil called for an apology from Jadhav, while Bhatkhalkar demanded that the remarks be officially expunged. The presiding officer ultimately decided to expunge Jadhav's comments regarding the governor's involvement in government formation. Vikhe Patil asserted that the opposition must respect the public's decision as the Mahayuti alliance, encompassing BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured a commanding majority in the November state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024