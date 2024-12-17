In a significant legislative move, Russia's State Duma has unanimously passed a bill intensifying restrictions on income earned by 'foreign agents'. This law targets individuals and organizations influenced by foreign entities or operating under perceived foreign influence, mandating them to register with the government.

The new legislation stipulates that revenues from properties, vehicles, deposits, and intellectual activities such as art and literature must be funneled into regulated rouble accounts. Access to these funds will be granted only after removal from the 'foreign agents' register, pending review by the Justice Ministry.

This legal adjustment progresses to the Federation Council and ultimately President Vladimir Putin for final approval. Critics argue the measures unfairly target those who oppose the Kremlin, especially in the context of heightened crackdowns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

