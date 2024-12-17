Opposition Stands Firm Against Simultaneous Elections Bills
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized the introduction of two bills in the Lok Sabha that aim to facilitate simultaneous elections, emphasizing the government's lack of a two-third majority to amend the Constitution. Opposition parties regard the bills as an attack on India's federal structure, highlighting potential instability.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced strong opposition against the government's move to introduce two bills on simultaneous elections in the Lok Sabha, citing a lack of the two-third majority necessary for a constitutional amendment.
During a tense session, the bills were presented following intense debate. Opposition parties, including Congress, criticized the draft laws—a constitutional amendment bill and an ordinary bill—labeling them as undermining the country's federal framework, a claim denied by the government.
Tharoor questioned the logic behind altering established electoral norms, arguing that the proposed changes could lead to instability, reminiscent of previously dissolved political terms under India's parliamentary system. The discussion remained, in his words, increasingly futile given the absence of a legislative consensus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
