Amit Shah Hits Congress: Constitutional Amendments as Private Fiefdom
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of treating the Constitution as a 'private fiefdom' of one family, criticizing its amendments to maintain power. Shah also claimed Congress opposed reservation policies, neglected backward classes, and manipulated EVMs after election losses.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a pointed critique of the Congress party on Tuesday, accusing it of treating India's Constitution as a private 'fiefdom'. Shah alleged that the opposition party manipulated constitutional amendments to retain its grip on power.
During a discussion on democracy's evolution over 75 years, Shah charged Congress with anti-reservation stances, suggesting it failed to aid backward classes adequately. He contended the party resorted to maligning electronic voting machines whenever it lost elections.
Shah highlighted what he described as Congress's historical failings, including the first constitutional amendment under Jawaharlal Nehru, arguing it curtailed freedom of expression. He reiterated accusations that Congress compromised Muslim women's rights for political gain, driven by 'vote bank politics'.
