Congress Accuses Yogi Government of Suppressing Dissent

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai accuses the Yogi Adityanath government of using police to intimidate Congress leaders ahead of a planned Assembly siege. Rai claims the government placed members under house arrest to prevent protests against its policies. No response from the police yet.

Updated: 17-12-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai has accused the Yogi Adityanath government of using police to intimidate Congress leaders and supporters ahead of a planned Assembly siege.

According to Rai, the state government resorted to undemocratic tactics by placing party members under house arrest to prevent them from protesting against its policies.

Despite the lack of a response from the police, Rai vowed that the Congress would steadfastly oppose the government's attempts to stifle dissent and continue to advocate against unemployment, inflation, and misrule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

