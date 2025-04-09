Delhi Police Crackdown: From Guns to Ganja

The Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the North-West district, Delhi Police, has apprehended an 18-year-old in the Jahangir Puri area on charges of possessing an illegal weapon, according to a statement released by the police on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as Sahzad alias Shanu, was found with a country-made pistol and one live cartridge.

The arrest resulted from a targeted operation initiated after authorities received credible information about a person showcasing illegal firearms on social media. Surveillance and social media monitoring led police to the suspect, culminating in his arrest on April 3. A case has been registered under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at the Jahangir Puri Police Station. Bhisham Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West District, Delhi, noted that Sahzad was known for flaunting illegal weapons to gain notoriety and intimidate local residents.

The AATS of North-West District remains vigilant in monitoring such crimimal activities, reaffirming its commitment to act swiftly against those using social media to promote or glorify crime. In a related operation under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the Anti-Narcotics Cell and AATS North District of Delhi apprehended two individuals engaged in drug trafficking. On April 4, a raid near Vasudev Ghat in Civil Lines revealed over 10 kilograms of high-quality Ganja. The accused, Mohd Rafiq and Aman Verma, face allegations under the NDPS Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District Raja Banthia, shared that Aman Verma claimed to receive contraband Ganja via courier from places like Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam, and Odisha. His conversion from Hinduism to Islam allegedly aided his connections with the Bangladeshi cartel, facilitating large-scale trafficking operations in India. The investigation continues as efforts are underway to identify other members involved in this network.

(With inputs from agencies.)